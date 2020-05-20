Critical shortage of flu vax hits Euroa



DEPUTY Nationals Leader Steph Ryan (MLA, Euroa) recently visited Euroa Medical Clinic to discuss concerns over a local shortage of flu vaccines for people under the age of 65.

Ms Ryan claims the Victorian Andrews Government has limited distribution of the vaccine and delayed delivery to medical clinics.

“Distribution of the vaccine is up to state governments and at the moment the state has not provided the doses of Fluad Quad required in Euroa,” Ms Ryan said.



