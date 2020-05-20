Calls to keep young wildlife safe
THERE are calls to make sure baby kangaroos and other young wildlife throught Strathbogie Shire region are not abandoned if their mother is tragically killed by a car on our roads
Carolena Helderman who works as a registered wildlife transporter is asking drivers to look for movement if they come across dead wildlife on our roads or are involved in an accident with wildlife.
“There are a lot of people who do stop to move an animal off a road and I know that sometimes it’s easy to leave a roo there, but I would ask that people go and check their pouch for any babies or joeys,”