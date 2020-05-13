Sporting addition for the museum



THE Euroa Historical and Genealogical Society currently house some sporting memorabilia but the long-term plan is to extend the current building and, in the process, create a space where they can safely exhibit a greater range of sporting books, photos, gear, etc.

The museum recently received quite a consignment from the Euroa Football Netball Club after the extension to the Memorial Oval buildings did not allow for the display or storage of the many valuable items held by the club.

Thankfully it was thought that the Euroa Historical Society would be just the place to relocate these items to.



