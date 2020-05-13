Showgrounds pavilion boost



EUROA is set to get a new and improved showground pavilion with Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, announcing last Friday that the committee of Euroa Agricultural Society Inc is to receive $121,551 towards an upgrade of the N. R. Ralston Pavilion at the Euroa Showgrounds.

Committee vice president Andrew Douglas welcomed the announcement, and said the upgrade will benefit the whole community as well as the agricultural society.

As much as possible all works will be undertaken by local contractors and businesses.



