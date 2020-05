Categories:

LOCAL Rotarian, Michael Tehan, has recently reached a significant milestone that very few others do and that is, 50 years continuous service in Rotary.

Michael joined in 1970 when he moved to Euroa to join his father, John Tehan’s law practice.

Jack Tehan was a Charter Member of the Rotary Club of Euroa



