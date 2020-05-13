Council budget holds several surprises



STRATHBOGIE Shire Council has set aside some $0.75m for small capital works to infrastructures across the shire.

Among the works budgeted for are the Nagambie Tennis Club’s new kitchen ($20,000), Euroa Friendlies Oval accessible toilet block ($75,000), Violet Town Lions Park toilets ($75,000 – scoping/delivery), Graytown Toilets ($50,000 – scoping/delivery), Euroa Saleyards truck wash relocation ($165,000) and the Euroa Tennis Club’s septic system ($100,000).

In total $745,000 has been set aside within the budget for the 2020/21 year.



