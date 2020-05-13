A brave rescue



MADDY Boddington, 14, did not have to think twice about jumping into the freezing cold waters of Lake Nagambie to rescue a five-year-old from drowning.

Last Tuesday Endah Chilcott was walking with her two young daughters along the footpath next to the lake when her five-year-old daughter Adriana, riding her new bike, rode off the path, down the grass and not remembering to put on her brakes, flew off the boardwalk and into the waters.

As it happened Maddy said she was walking along the boardwalk at the same time and saw Adriana go into the lake.



