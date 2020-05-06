Why a rate rise will be devastating to local economy


CALL TO COUNCIL: Local farmer Jim Gall recommends all ratepayers carefully review Strathbogie Shire Council’s 2020/21 draft budget plan released today and consider the impact a proposed rate rise may have to the community. He cited this bridge across the Faithfuls Creek built in the 2018/19 budget as an example of poor choices in infrastructure projects. Mr Gall claims the steel and concrete bridge has never had a car across it and doesn’t connect any residents.

ONE local farmer who is disappointed in the passing the council’s draft budget to be released today is Jim Gall, a farmer who believes the proposed rate increase will do more harm than good for the industries in Strathbogie.

Mr Gall told the Gazette while his income has halved due to the many differing economic factors, including drought and the current crises, his rates for his family farm were close to $20,000 last year.

“Wool prices have collapsed. I am wholly dependent on my off-farm income – which has also been reduced significantly – to pay my staff, contractors and farm suppliers like fertiliser, chemicals, seed, diesel, fencing equipment, shearing, water, machinery, power and so on,” Mr Gall said.


