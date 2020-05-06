Why a rate rise will be devastating to local economy



ONE local farmer who is disappointed in the passing the council’s draft budget to be released today is Jim Gall, a farmer who believes the proposed rate increase will do more harm than good for the industries in Strathbogie.

Mr Gall told the Gazette while his income has halved due to the many differing economic factors, including drought and the current crises, his rates for his family farm were close to $20,000 last year.

“Wool prices have collapsed. I am wholly dependent on my off-farm income – which has also been reduced significantly – to pay my staff, contractors and farm suppliers like fertiliser, chemicals, seed, diesel, fencing equipment, shearing, water, machinery, power and so on,” Mr Gall said.



