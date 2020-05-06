Restrictions lifted thanks to rainfall



Categories:

Tags:

STAGE two restrictions which have been in place in Violet Town and Euroa for over a year have now been lifted by Goulburn Valley Water (GVW).

The announcement comes after a large amount of rain has fallen in the region with rainfall of over 100mm in the week having a significant impact on water storage levels.

Restrictions will ease back to permanent water saving rules from this Thursday, May 7 which will mean a garden or lawn can’t be watered except with a hand held hose, bucket or watering system at any time.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

