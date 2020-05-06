Plans to help Euroa township grow



Categories:

Tags:

A LOT of 165 acres sold last week is one of the largest to change ownership in Euroa in recent times, with plans to establish an amount of low density housing property in the area.

The land, which has been sold for an undisclosed sum, will be developer Jayland Group’s first foray into regional Victoria outside the growth belt of out Melbourne.

“We are looking at coming in straight away with a planning permit and have a mixture of acre and half acre lots within an upmarket prestigious estate masterplan,” managing director of Jayland Group Jason Giarrusso said



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

