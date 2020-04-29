WWI helmet with local connections donated to Euroa RSL



Categories:

Tags:

A rare helmet used by Australian soldiers in battle on the Western Front in World War I has been gifted to the Euroa RSL from a local family who has deep connection with Anzac Day.

The helmet – called the Mark 1 or Brodie steel helmet – was the type issued to Australian Soldiers between 196 to 1918 and had been a part of the Armor Antiques Military Museum’s collection in Geelong for over 28 years before being purchased by the Cameron family.

But rather than keep it themselves, they decided to donate the helmet after the RSL’s old helmet, used to place on top of a Lee-Enfield rifle during commemorative services, was misplaced.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

