WWI helmet with local connections donated to Euroa RSL


RARE MEMORABILIA: Euroa RSL sub branch president Phil Munt being given the helmet by Charles Cameron.

A rare helmet used by Australian soldiers in battle on the Western Front in World War I has been gifted to the Euroa RSL from a local family who has deep connection with Anzac Day.
The helmet – called the Mark 1 or Brodie steel helmet – was the type issued to Australian Soldiers between 196 to 1918 and had been a part of the Armor Antiques Military Museum’s collection in Geelong for over 28 years before being purchased by the Cameron family.
But rather than keep it themselves, they decided to donate the helmet after the RSL’s old helmet, used to place on top of a Lee-Enfield rifle during commemorative services, was misplaced.


