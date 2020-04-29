Report into Mangalore mid-air collision released


Categories: News, Top stories
Tags: ,
WEB Page1 Story 001 4 column 001
PROJECTED FLIGHT PATHS: This picture from the ATSB's preliminary report into the mid-air collision of two aircraft details the flight paths and crash sites of the two planes prior to the collision. PHOTOS: ATSB

A PRELIMINARY report into the mid-air collision near Mangalore Airfield has been released by the Australian Transport and Safety Bureau (ATSB) has shown air traffic control did communicate with both aircraft of each other’s movements prior to the accident.
The accident, between a Piper Seminole and a Beech Travel Air aircraft, occured on February 19 and resulted in the deaths of four pilots.
The report used surveillance data and information from an iPad with an electronic flight bag app installed among other sources and confirms that air traffic control had passed details about each planes flight actions.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here