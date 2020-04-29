Remembering families on Anzac Day



THIS year, patriotism and national pride are two strong emotions being felt in a different way seeing there will be no public Anzac Day dawn services or ceremonies around Australia.

But for two well-known Nagambie identities who turned 80 this past week – Val Harvey and Peter Darbyshire – stories about family members who served in our armed forces will be close to their hearts.

Ms Harvey was born in Nagambie on April 23, 1940 to Ted and Evelyn Higgs and has a deep connection to the town – going to school, marrying Keith Harvey the local Nagambie Baker and bringing up their children all in Nagambie.



