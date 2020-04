Categories:

EUROA Police has thanked the community for the many messages of support they have received since the tragic death of four fellow officers in Kew this past week.

On Wednesday evening Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney were killed when they were hit by a truck while impounding a car on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway.



