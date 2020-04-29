

In more leisurely times Euroa’s Graham Diggle set the ball rolling in 1907 when he played football for Collingwood in the fledgling VFL on Saturdays and for Euroa on Wednesdays.

This is a feat that will never be repeated in this day and age of controlled regimented regulation.

However Graham paved the way for a succession of great footballers from this district currently headed up by the brilliant Jamie Elliot, also at Collingwood.



