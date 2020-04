Categories:

Tags:

Much like the rest of Australia, Anzac Day will be very different for Returned Service League’s (RSL) sub branches in the Strathbogie region this year.

Dawn service ceremonies in Nagambie, Avenel, Longwood, Euroa and Violet Town will only be open to members this year, with no public attendance allowed.

There is one person who is keen to keep the Anzac spirit alive for the community town on the day.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition