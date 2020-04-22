Rock art land transferred to Indigenous body



AN AREA of land near Euroa containing rock art of huge cultural significance for Taungurung people has been transferred to ownership of the Taungerung Land and Waters Council (TLaWC).

Funding made available from the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation has assisted in purchasing the land, which adjoins the Garden Range Flora and Fauna Reserve near Mount Wombat in Kelvin View.

The Garden Range Flora & Fauna Reserve is 14.23 square km in size and consists of eucalyptus obliqua forest.



