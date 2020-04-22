Right conditions make it a fun time for fungi



THOSE who may have been out for a jog or walk recently would have seen a multitude of mushrooms popping up – especially through the Strathbogie Ranges.

It would have coincided perfectly with the Strathbogie Ranges Conservation Management Network’s Festival of Fungi, due to take place in the region at around this time, but the current social distancing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that.

However, one of the centrepiece events of the festival – a workshop by ecologist and environmental photographer Alison Pouliot on how to identify different types of fungi – will still go ahead online.



