Planting for the future on Kennedy Street


PLANTING FUN: A prize of a pack of toilet paper was on offer for the most flamboyant dressers at a street planting day. This was won by Melanie Ball and Simon Ball, two Kennedy Street residents who love any excuse to dress-up. PHOTO: Charles Street

EUROA residents did their bit on Saturday to help increase shade and amenity in the town’s Kennedy Street.

This project is part of Strathbogie Shire council’s strategy to increase tree cover to improve streetscapes and minimise urban heat effects.

While COVID-19 restrictions have put a dampener on outdoor activities, organisers were keen to demonstrate that positive community actions can be part of our daily exercise and mental health routines, while bringing lasting benefits to our town.


