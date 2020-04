Categories:

ELECTRIC car owners have a new site to charge their vehicle in the Strathbogie Shire, with a charging station set to be operational at the Avenel Roadhouse in the next month.

The station is the third charging site in the Strathbogie region and the first one outside of Euroa.

It will also have two chargers that provide the standard CCS and CHAdeMO charging systems for electric cars.



