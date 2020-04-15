Pushin’ It



IT may be a down time for sport, but Euroa has kept itself active with a challenge of a different sort over this quiet period.

The 30-day push up challenge is being undertaken by young and old with one simple aim – get your 30 pushups in wherever you may be within your home, or even outdoors if you are only exercising.

It is being spearheaded by the Euroa Football Netball Club’s President Scott Watson, as an initiative for all sports players from netballers, to footballers, to all kinds of local sportspeople to stay active



