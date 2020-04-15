Pushin’ It


KEEP ON PUSHIN': Scott Watson demonstrating his push up skills via his uploaded videos, utilising swings and chairs as props. Mr Watson says the most special push ups was a session at Memorial Oval on the week that would have been the Euroa GVL side's first game of the season.

IT may be a down time for sport, but Euroa has kept itself active with a challenge of a different sort over this quiet period.
The 30-day push up challenge is being undertaken by young and old with one simple aim – get your 30 pushups in wherever you may be within your home, or even outdoors if you are only exercising.
It is being spearheaded by the Euroa Football Netball Club’s President Scott Watson, as an initiative for all sports players from netballers, to footballers, to all kinds of local sportspeople to stay active


