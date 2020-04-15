New markets on the horizon for region
THE Nagambie Lakes Community Market is the latest to announce they will no longer go ahead, along with Violet Town, Euroa and Avenel markets – whose committees decided to shutdown indefinitely in late March due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.
The shut down has left a multitude of local producers without a vital source of income.
There may be a silver lining for them however, with a new market model devised by local collective Strathbogie Inc being planned for the region.