Lucky Nagambie lottery player wins big

IT is every gamblers dream – to win that one big prize , and whether that person is a big gambler or a small punter, there’s always that one hope their little regular flutter or weekly ticket dividends will pay off.

For one lucky Nagambie pensioner it all came true when he saw on his app that he had won a division one prize on the weekend.

His lucky prize draw 4039, drawn on Saturday, April 4 worth $613,016.67, and with it he scored six times in division three, making his total prize valued at $618,175.17.



