A number of community groups have been established in the towns of Violet Town and Strathbogie to assist neighbours who may be vulnerable, have mobility issues or are elderly.

The groups have been set up to help with all sorts of tasks, from shopping, running errands, to also having someone to chat to over the phone.

Annette Walton who is part of a recently formed group in her town called Violet Town Helping Hands, said the idea stemmed from conversations with fellow residents on how to help those most vulnerable in the community.

“We decided that this model would be great to come together and support Violet Town individuals and businesses and hopefully no-one in the community was not left out on their own and needing supplies and resources and not left out,” Ms Annette Walton.



