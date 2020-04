Categories:

RESIDENTS around the region are being encouraged to get creative for ANZAC Day commemorations while in isolation.

Arts and Physical education teacher at St John’s Primary School in Euroa has started this week with some creatively crafted poppies dotted on the school’s front fence.

“We are doing this to commemorate ANZAC Day, and to thank veterans even though we won’t be physically present at the ceremonies,” Ms Watson said.



