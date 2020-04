Categories:

Tags:

MORE than 25 households tuned in to Violet Town’s first online open microphone music session last Wednesday.

In light of not being able to hold its regular monthly get together at a venue, organisers of the Violet Town Arts Music and Performance Collective (VAMP) set up the free ‘meeting’ using the platform Zoom.

Eight performers were then able to contribute to the evening, playing to the online audience sitting in their homes.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition