Local Girl Guide leader achieves first ever Commonwealth Award


Categories: Community, News
Tags:
WEB Page13 Story 002 4 column 001
PROUD ACHIEVEMENT: Region leader Jan Vonarx (left) presenting Kylie Craik with her Commonwealth Award, the first presented in Australia.

LOCAL Euroa resident Kylie Craik is kicking goals with her being the first Girl Guide in Australia to be awarded the Guide’s Commonwealth Award.

This award is a result of many hours of work by Ms Craik that took over 12 months to complete. S

ome of that work included, gaining knowledge of the Commonwealth of Nations, investigating a Commonwealth country other than Australia, finding out about the history of Girl Guiding worldwide from 1910 onwards, undertaking fitness activities, researching the principles of guiding, creative writing and a community service.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here