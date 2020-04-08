Local Girl Guide leader achieves first ever Commonwealth Award



Categories:

Tags:

LOCAL Euroa resident Kylie Craik is kicking goals with her being the first Girl Guide in Australia to be awarded the Guide’s Commonwealth Award.

This award is a result of many hours of work by Ms Craik that took over 12 months to complete. S

ome of that work included, gaining knowledge of the Commonwealth of Nations, investigating a Commonwealth country other than Australia, finding out about the history of Girl Guiding worldwide from 1910 onwards, undertaking fitness activities, researching the principles of guiding, creative writing and a community service.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

