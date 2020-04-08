Local Girl Guide leader achieves first ever Commonwealth Award
LOCAL Euroa resident Kylie Craik is kicking goals with her being the first Girl Guide in Australia to be awarded the Guide’s Commonwealth Award.
This award is a result of many hours of work by Ms Craik that took over 12 months to complete. S
ome of that work included, gaining knowledge of the Commonwealth of Nations, investigating a Commonwealth country other than Australia, finding out about the history of Girl Guiding worldwide from 1910 onwards, undertaking fitness activities, researching the principles of guiding, creative writing and a community service.