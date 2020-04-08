Easing rates pain



STRATHBOGIE Shire council has announced measures designed to assist ratepayers who may be experiencing difficulty paying rates and fees due to the economic downtown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Measures include an extension of the due date for the fourth instalment of rates, which will now be due on June instead of May 31, along with no overdue or outstanding interest to be added to accounts for the period from April 1 to September 30.

Those who have also become a registered business in this financial year will also see fees refunded, while no fees will be charged for anyone registering a premise in the 2020-21 financial year.



