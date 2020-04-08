CEO delegation put in place



STRATHBOGIE Shire Council will follow State Government advice to approve emergency provisions for chief executive officer Julie Salomon to exercise increased delegations if a council meeting quorum of four or more councillors is not reached.

The measure was unanimously voted on last week at a special council meeting, which was broadcast online.

“We are one of many councils in Victoria and around Australia which have met in recent weeks to discuss how business continuity can be managed during the current COVID-19 crisis,” Strathbogie Shire mayor Amanda McClaren said.



