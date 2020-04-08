An amazing family effort
A EUROA family have begun a donation service to help the elderly in the region who are in need of supplies amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Julianne Rawlings thought up the idea after her husband Jason called into a local radio station to help out a former neighbour.
“My husband called Triple M to help out an elderly neighbour. Triple M got inundated with donations for this one particular lady, so she got stocked up and we had quite a few donations left over,” Ms Rawlings said.