An amazing family effort

A EUROA family have begun a donation service to help the elderly in the region who are in need of supplies amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Julianne Rawlings thought up the idea after her husband Jason called into a local radio station to help out a former neighbour.

“My husband called Triple M to help out an elderly neighbour. Triple M got inundated with donations for this one particular lady, so she got stocked up and we had quite a few donations left over,” Ms Rawlings said.



