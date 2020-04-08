An amazing family effort


Categories: Community, News
Tags:
WEB Page5 Story 001 pe c6 20200406
FAMILY EFFORT: From left: Julianne Rawlings with her son Zach, daughter Cassie, and husband Jason, who along with local businesses have all pitched in to deliver 79 boxes to the elderly of Euroa over the past three weeks.

A EUROA family have begun a donation service to help the elderly in the region who are in need of supplies amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Julianne Rawlings thought up the idea after her husband Jason called into a local radio station to help out a former neighbour.

“My husband called Triple M to help out an elderly neighbour. Triple M got inundated with donations for this one particular lady, so she got stocked up and we had quite a few donations left over,” Ms Rawlings said.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here