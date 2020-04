Categories:

GOLF in Euroa is the latest to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic with the closure of the golf course on Saturday to any golfing activity.

Last week was not like any other week.The clubhouse was closed on Monday but it appeared golf could continue with some restrictions.

The committee cancelled the Wednesday competition to draw up the temporary playing guidelines required to play competition golf.



