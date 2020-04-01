

Special council meeting to expand delegation to CEO

A SPECIAL Council meeting was called on Tuesday by Strathbogie mayor Amanda McClaren at the Euroa Community Conference Centre.

The meeting was called to discuss the expanded delegation of the council to the chief executive officer (CEO).

It follows advice that the current COVID-19 pandemic may impact a Council’s ability to reach a quorum.

Council will discuss approving emergency provisions for council’s chief executive officer Julie Salomon to exercise increased delegations if a quorum was not reached at council meetings.

“Neither the current Local Government Act 1989 (the Act) nor the new Local Government Bill 2020 provide for council meetings to be held in any other way than by attendance in person,” the agenda for the meeting said.

A motion at the meeting also proposes that prior to making any decisions “the (CEO) must consult with available councillors electronically outlining the reasons as to why the decision cannot be deferred until the next scheduled Council meeting.”

Another proposed motion will also ask the CEO to report on decisions made under the expanded delegation.

As per current coronavirus pandemic guidelines, social distancing will be practiced at this meeting.

In line with a decision made earlier in March, Tuesday’s meeting was broadcast through video link via the Strathbogie Shire Council’s website, with the council encouraging the public to view the meeting instead of attending the meeting in person.

