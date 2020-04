Categories:

FOR John Stringer – Licensed Real Estate Agent with Landmark Harcourts in Euroa – many things remain as they were and have actually looked on the up for property sales locally.

“It’s unknown, what is going to unfold over the next days or weeks or months.

But what’s been good (in the past week) is that the share market has risen, which is very, very positive,” Mr Stringer told the Gazette.

