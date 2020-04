Categories:

Tags:

HONEYSUCKLE Creek Ward residents have voted in Chris Raeburn as their new councillor-elect for Strathbogie Shire.

The Victorian Electoral Commission announced Mr Raeburn had won the postal by-election in the ward after receiving a majority of first preference votes.

The former railway worker, and Port Melbourne municipality councillor received 53.29 percent of the vote, with 599 first preference votes with Tom Maher coming in second, receiving 244 votes.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition