First local case recorded

THE Strathbogie local government area recorded its first case of COVID-19, with the diagnosed person being instructed to self-isolate.

It comes after many surrounding local government areas recorded a number of positive cases, with Mitchell recording four cases, Greater Shepparton have three and Benalla and Mansfield also recording two cases of COVID-19 each.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) told the Gazette they do not provide details about individual cases

“The department is responding to cases as they are notified to us, including when those cases are identified in health care, aged care or other locations with vulnerable members of the community,” a DHHS spokesperson told the Gazette.

“We don’t provide details about individual cases, but there are strict procedures in place to protect the public wherever someone tests positive to coronavirus, including identifying all close contacts.”

The new case comes after new screening centres were established last week at Euroa Medical and Nagambie Medical has recently become screening locations for those who meet criteria for testing.

In the past week Euroa’s Medical Centre has had to go into lockdown, after a patient breached triage protocols this past week.

“We cannot enforce it enough, if you have any flu like symptoms, do not come to the clinic, ring us and we will put you through to a doctor,” the facility said in a statement.

“There will be no chairs outside, please wait in your car or there is some seating in our garden.”

The centre will be phone consulting patients first before they enter the building and are asking people to call the clinic on 5795 2011 to be triaged before heading into the building.

Those needing to contact Nagambie Medical Centre can do so on 5794 1816.

Strathbogie Shire mayor Amanda McClaren asked the community to follow DHHS guidelines.

“We’d like to encourage people to follow the instructions on the DHHS website (www.dhhs.vic.gov.au) and follow instructions… primarily about social distancing and mainly washing their hands,” Cr McClaren said

Cr McClaren encouraged the community to look after each other in this time.

“Check in with your neighbours, give them a phone call, make sure they are okay, and check in with local business owners,” Cr McClaren said.

“I appreciate that there is a lot of anxiety… out there in among the community. This is a time of unprecedented change and the only thing that is consistent is that there is a lot of change,

“So reassure our community members, reassure our young ones, and please make sure you follow advice.”

