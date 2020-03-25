Upcycled and Rethreaded


MODEL MEMORIES: Sandy Garrett admiring a garment she modelled in 2004 which is on display at Leah Jones' latest exhibition at backARTS.

LOCAL Euroa identity Leah Jones recently opened her latest exhibition in Violet Town to a large and enthusiastic audience.

Entitled Upcycled and Rethreaded, A Retrospective, the colourful exhibition at the backArts Gallery in the Violet Town Museum celebrates Leah’s journey as a textile artist.

While the exhibition features sumptuous wearable art made from mixing fabrics such as silk, velvet and cottons, the gallery is also showing framed works, woven items and reclaimed articles made by Ms Jones.


