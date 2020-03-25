Ryan call for business stimulus



GETTING creative and adopting new measures for businesses are absolutely necessary for local Euroa businesses right now.

That’s the advice from the Euroa Chamber of Business and Commerce, as businesses receive daily updates on how daily life will change for them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Local businesses have already starting feeling the affects of the COVID19 outbreak – having to get creative and adopt new measures in order to keep business going,” president of the Euroa Chamber of Business and Commerce Steph Swift said.

