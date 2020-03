Categories:

Tags:

STRATHBOGIE Shire council have implemented many measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a response to the Victorian Andrews Government’s declaration of a state of emergency this past week.

The council confirmed they will be implementing a continuity plan for business as well as drafting a pandemic plan via a statement read by deputy mayor John Mason at this past week’s council meeting.

“If adopted, this (pandemic plan) will be implemented immediately.

We have provided this coronavirus article without the requirement to subscribe to the digital edition. This is a rapidly changing situation and we want to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.