EUROA’S Mawson’s Bakery has won several awards over the past week, recently being placed second in the sausage roll competition at the Baking Association of Australia Victorian Bakery Show held on March 14 and 15.

The bakery only missed out by half a point for first place in the competition, while also taking out second place for their bread plait.

The team also received a silver certificate for their hot cross buns in the Australia’s Best Hot Cross Buns Competition.



