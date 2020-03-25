Increased shoppers hit supermarkets across Strathbogie region



PANIC buyers continue to stream into supermarkets across this week, continuing to stock up on food purchases such as toilet paper, sanitisers and soaps.

It has led to Burton’s IGA in Euroa having to implement further buying restrictions on products to make sure access to stock is fair.

“There’s been a lot of panic buying and we have had supply issues with stock so that’s half the problem – getting stock out onto the shelves,” Burton’s IGA produce manager Glen Burton told the Gazette.

