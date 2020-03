Categories:

Tags:

Netball player profile: Eliza Hoare is 18 years old and she planned to be travelling back from Deakin University, Geelong each week, to play A grade netball for the Euroa Magpies in 2020.

Eliza began playing A Grade at 15 and notched up her 100th club game early in 2019.

Eliza is an excellent club person and will be assistant coach for the 15 and under netball team in 2020.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition