AROUND 60 local residents of the Strathbogie Shire’s Honeysuckle Creek Ward gathered to hear from candidates standing for election on council.

But it would be fair to say many residents left the meeting disappointed when only one of the five candidates turned up the meeting to talk to residents.

Former mayor of the City of Port Melbourne Chris Raeburn was the only candidate who attended the meeting, with Robin Weatherald, Julie Allen, Maree Maher and Tom Maher all absent from the meeting.

