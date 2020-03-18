Late trains hit all time low



Categories:

Tags:

DERAILMENTS, industrial action and a vandalised signalling system have all attributed to record low punctuality figures for V/Line in February on the Albury Wodonga line.

Only 7.8 per cent of trains ran on time on the line in February, which is the lowest ever recorded performance figure for punctuality published on V/Line’s website, which records figures from 2014.

The Victorian Andrews Government attributed this result to trains needing to travel at slower speeds between Kilmore and Donnybrook after an ARTC signal relay hut in Wallan was destroyed by fire which was near the site of a train derailment near Barnawatha.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

