Euroa Bowls Club – Division six team wins premiership

CONGRATULATIONS to the Euroa division six steam who have played in the Saturday pennant and won the Division Six East pennant premiership against Shepparton Park last Saturday at Hill Top.

On a very windy and cool day and on a fast pace green, the Euroa rinks were in front on the scoreboard all afternoon and finished with the score of 74/58.Well done to everyone who has helped this side during the season especially to newcomers to the club this year.

Some 30 spectators journeyed over to watch the players in this final and to encourage each one playing.

