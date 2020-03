Categories:

Tags:

UNDER two years ago, a group of runners from Euroa joined the global fitness movement known as Parkrun – a regular 5 kilometre run that happens at 8am Saturday worldwide.

THIS upcoming Saturday however will see the local Parkrun crew celebrate a significant milestone – it’s 100th weekly parkrun.

“This in its self if a huge accomplishment as it takes 7-9 volunteers each week to successfully run the event,” Parkrun organiser Ellie Beadle said.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition