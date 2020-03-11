Toilet paper hoarders strike Strathbogie supermarkets creating perceived shortage


EMPTY SHELVES: This photo, taken at Euroa Burton’s IGA on Thursday morning shows no toilet paper stock, similar to many other supermarkets across the region. As of this week, Burton’s will be implementing limits on how many packets of toilet paper customers can buy.

TOILET paper is in short supply throughout the Strathbogie region along with many other supermarkets throughout the country, as anxious shoppers stock up amid fears related to the world wide spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Shelves are cleared of toilet paper at Euroa’s Burton’s IGA, while Nagambie’s IGA Supermarket has also run out of supply in the latter half of last week.

The two supermarkets will be limiting supply of toilet paper as of this week with customers only able to purchase one package per customer.

