Toilet paper hoarders strike Strathbogie supermarkets creating perceived shortage

TOILET paper is in short supply throughout the Strathbogie region along with many other supermarkets throughout the country, as anxious shoppers stock up amid fears related to the world wide spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Shelves are cleared of toilet paper at Euroa’s Burton’s IGA, while Nagambie’s IGA Supermarket has also run out of supply in the latter half of last week.

The two supermarkets will be limiting supply of toilet paper as of this week with customers only able to purchase one package per customer.

