The value of CPR in Euroa



Categories:

Tags:

YOUNG people throughout the Strathbogie region are learning about the importance of early CPR intervention through a new initiative rolling out in the Euroa district.

It is part of Heart Safe Communities, which is a program run by the Heart Foundation that aims to increase a person’s chance of survival if they suffer a cardiac arrest in public.

Euroa Ambulance members spent an hour last week talking about correct practices in CPR and defibrillation St John’s Primary School and showed students the inside of an ambulance.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

