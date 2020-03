Categories:

Tags:

THE St John’s swimmers who represented the school at the regional swim meet last week had an admirable day.

Kadey Macklin won the 11 year freestyle and she came second in the 11 year breaststroke.

The freestyle relay team of Macey Watson, Matilda Riddle, Lily Asquith and Kadey Macklin also came second in this event.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition