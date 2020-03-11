Strathbogie shows sense of community



THE Strathbogie township got together this past Sunday to inform those who may be new in the area – or those who have been around for a while – about the many groups and community initiatives in town.

Along with many games of gumboot throwing and three legged races, it was an opportunity for community members to make contact with others who may share an interest that is not currently being catered for.

These included stamp collecting, games, memoir writing, a local travel group, a local film group, along with local Landcare and Country Fire Authority (CFA) groups.

