Large rainfalls fill up Seven Creeks

A LARGE deluge arrived through the Strathbogie region this past week with large rainfalls for over 100mm in some regions through the north east – with the Strathbogies having the largest rainfall in a 24 hour period since December 2017.

The ranges were where the best falls were recorded in the region, with Strathbogie North recording 77mm at 9am on Thursday, while Strathbogie itself recorded 69.6mm of rain and another 11.2mm on Friday.

Kelvin View’s weather station at Waterhouse Reservoir recorded 61mm for the same period, while Euroa’s Telford Bridge weather station recorded 52.2mm of rain for the same period

